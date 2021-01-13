AITA women’s tennis: Pooja stuns top seed Aarthi, enters quarters

By IANS|   Updated: 14th January 2021 4:57 am IST
Bengaluru, Jan 13 : Maharashtra’s Ingale Pooja stunned top seed Aarthi Muniyan of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and marched into the women’s singles quarterfinals of the Rs.2 lakh prize money AITA men’s and women’s tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

In a pre-quarterfinal match, Pooja came back strongly after losing the first set to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In another upset, Telangana’s Sanjana Sirimalla showed enough resilience to show fourth seed Chilakalapudi Sravya Shivani the door with a 5-7, 6-0, 6-4 win.

In another interesting tie, men’s top seed Nikki Poonacha of Andhra Pradesh survived a scare before entering the last-eight stage.

Staring at an eminent defeat after being a set (5-7) and a match point down in the second set against Tamil Nadu’s Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash, Poonacha fought back to claim the second set and looked towards the road to recovery when his opponent withdrew due to cramps.

Third seed local lad Suraj R Prabodh also registered a come-back win against Bharath Nishok Kumaran, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Results (pre-quarterfinals):

Men’s singles: Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan (8) (TN) bt Raj Jitendra Bagdai (TS) 6-1, 6-2;
Yadav Yash (7) (MP) bt Ribhav Ravikiran (KAR) 6-2, 6-3; Nikki K Poonacha (1) (AP) bt Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash (TN) 5-7, 7-6 (1) (Retd hurt); Prajwal S D Dev (2) (KAR) bt Kavin Masilamani (TN) 6-2, 6-0; Prithvi Sekhar (5) (TN) bt Manish G (KAR) 6-2, 6-0; Chandrasekar Anirudh (6) (TS) bt Kamath Madhwin (GUJ) 5-7, 6-2, 7-5; Suraj R Prabodh (3) (KAR) bt Bharath Nishok Kumaran (TN) 1-6, 6-3, 6-4; Reddy Rishi (4) (KAR) bt Jadhav Gunjan Suresh (MP) 6-3, 6-2

Women’s singles: Prathiba Prasad Narayan (5) (KAR) bt Sarvani N Lakshmi C (TN) 6-2, 6-4;
Samhitha Sai Chamarthi (2) (TN) bt Ishwari Anant Matere (MAH) 6-1, 6-3; Ingale Pooja (MAH) bt Aarthi Muniyan (1) (TN) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Nidhi Chilumula (6) (TS) bt Amodini Vijay Naik (KAR) 6-3, 6-0; Sanjana Sirimalla (TS) bt Chilakalapudi Sravya Shivani (4) (TS) 5-7, 6-0, 6-4;
Reshma Maruri (8) (KAR) bt Sai Diya Balaji (TN) 6-1, 6-1; Vanshita Pathania (7) (TN) bt Riti Agarwal (KAR) 6-2, 6-4; Sadiq Soha (3) (KAR) bt Sonashe Bhatnagar (KAR) 6-4, 6-3

