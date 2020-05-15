AITUC leader condemned anti labour design of BJP ruled states

CPI Telangana State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, ex-MP Azeez Pasha, CPI Hyderabad District Secretary E.T. Narasimha and other leaders participating in dharna at GHMC Head Office in Tank Bund on Saturday demanding removal of encroachments on Devunikunta late

Press release:

Shri Syed Azeez Pasha,ex MP & leader of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) through a press note vehemently condemned the sinister anti labour designs of several BJP ruled states and BJD s Orissa to suspend the labour laws and allowing establishment to increase the working hours from eight hours to 12 hours.

The Industrial Dispute Act and Factories Acts are thrown into dust bins by the Govts of UP, MP, GUJARAT in the name of attracting capital.

The UP Govt. has suspended 35 labour laws out of 38 and it is a serious challenge to the very existence of the hard earned trade union rights. The Central trade unions have already given ultimatum to all these State Govts that they will fight with tooth and nail to oppose and resist it.

Furthe they have also resolved to approach ILO for its intervention as the proposed ordinances are violation of ILOs article 001,871 & 981.

The country is passing through a difficult period during this pandemic and hunger,poverty and unemployment are looming large on the country. Further,the said Govts are least bothered about the unimaginable sufferings of migrant labour which is shameful blot on our entire history.

As the labour laws has to be approved by Legislation, hence the suspension of labour laws for 3-4 years through ordinance will be definitely challenged by the United working class movement of the country.

