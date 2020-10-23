AIUFWP, CJP, DSG organizes online press conference

New Delhi: All India Union of Forest Working People (AIUFWP), Citizens for Justice & Peace (CJP) and Delhi Solidarity Group (DSG) will organize online press conference on 23rd October 2020 at 3 p.m.

Fact-Finding Report will be released by Ms Brinda Karat, Polit Bureau member of the CPI(M) and patron, AIDWA.

The brutal police firing by the Bihar police on peacefully protesting Adivasis in Adhaura Block, Kaimur District on September 11 led a four-member team from New Delhi to conduct a detailed fact-finding around the incident. The findings of the detailed report of the fact-finding will be released in an online press conference.

Seven activists were not just fired upon and injured in the firing and lathi-charged but were also picked up by the police on trumped up charges. Following the call for the boycott of the upcoming Bihar Polls, the seven activists were released on bail on October 16 and a visit by the MOS Home, Nityanand Rai to the far reaches of Kaimur has lent strength to the local struggle of the Adivasis.

Ashok Choudhury, Roma Malik, Teesta Setalvad, Anil Varghese, Subhash Kharwar, Amir Sherwani, Raja Rabi Hussein, Balkeshwar Kharwar invited everyone to the online press conference.