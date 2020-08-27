AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Los Angeles, Aug 27 : Backstreet Boys vocalist AJ McLean will participate in season 29 of Dancing With The Stars.

The singer shared the news on Twitter, saying: “We’re going for the mirrorball, baby!! I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I’m doing it ALL for you!”

It seems like McLean had earlier teased his “big news” via Instagram, by showing fans all the hard work he has been putting into his diet and fitness regime over the past five months.

He isn’t the only member of Backstreet Boys to appear on the show. His bandmate Nick Carter had taken second place in season 21 of the dance-based show.

