Ajay Devgn participates in Green India Challenge near Ramoji Film City

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Thursday partipated in Green India Challenge at Malkapur Industrial Park near Ramoji Film City. As many as 5,000 saplings were planted in the major plantation programme, reports said.

Reportedly, around 100 industrialists, 110 artistes and 300 local green lovers participated in Green Indian Challenge and hailed the importance of improving green cover.

During the programme, Ajay Devgn expressed serious concern over increasing pollution and stressed the importance of protecting the environment. “I am very happy to see Santhosh Kumar who started Green India Challenge programme and taking it very seriously for the well-being of society,” he said.

He was all praise for Santosh for taking up the programme and inspiring others to take part in the drive without linking it to the commercial angle.

Taking to the Twitter, Ajay Devgn shared a video of him taking part in Green India Challenge and wrote, “NY Foundation & I stay committed to Green India cause. Happy that @MPsantoshtrs gave me this opportunity to plant saplings across Telangana earlier today. What we sow today, our future generations will reap. A sincere appeal—go Green Deciduous tree #HaraHaiTohBharaHai.”

NY Foundation & I stay committed to Green India cause. Happy that @MPsantoshtrs gave me this opportunity to plant saplings across Telangana earlier today. What we sow today, our future generations will reap. A sincere appeal—go Green 🌳#HaraHaiTohBharaHai pic.twitter.com/lvRAFuFL1h — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 7, 2021

The Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar, MP, launched the Green India Challenge, an initiative to plant saplings to make India green. Many Tollywood and Bollywood actors including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Shraddha Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and Ram Charan among others, took part in it and planted several saplings.

Sportspersons and politicians including P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Supriya Sule, Praksh Javadekar, K.T. Rama Rao and K. Kavitha have participated in Green India Challenge so far.