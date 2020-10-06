Ajay Devgn’s brother Anil Devgan passes away at 45

The confirmation of his demise was given by Ajay Devgn on Tuesday through a Twitter post

New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn’s brother and film director Anil Devgan passed way at the age of 45 on Monday night.

The confirmation of his demise was given by Ajay Devgn on Tuesday through a Twitter post where he expressed sorrow over his brother’s demise.

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly,” the 51-year-old actor tweeted.

Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet,” his tweet further read.

Anil has directed his superstar brother in two films – ‘Raju Chacha‘ and ‘Blackmail.’

