Ajju, who declares reward to ‘catch’ Tablighis dies of COVID-19

NEW DLEHI: A leader of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, who declared a cash reward of Rs 11,000 for ‘catching’ Tablighi Jamaat members dies of COVID-19.

Ajay Srivastav aka Ajju Hindustani, was an ultra member of Hindu Yuva Vahini, a right-wing Hindu organization founded by the CM Yogi Adityanath, which operates outside of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, as his personal force.

Ajju was one of Yogi’s favorite members and was locally known as ‘Yogi’s Hanuman’.

Super spreader

Members of Tablighi Jamaat that was roundly criticised for being a super spreader of the Coronavirus in the country.

When the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at its headquarters, Nizamuddin Marakz in mid-March, the media used the event to “demonise” the entire Muslim community by spreading bigotry further creating communal hatred and tension within the society.

A number of fake news items were run about alleging that quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members misbehaved with the nurses, making lewd remarks. demanding Biryani, spitting and making obscene gestures.

Ajju had also joined demonization campaign of Muslims and always remained in the forefront to target the Muslims.

He had announced that Hindu Yuva Vahini will give a cash reward of Rs 11,000 to anyone providing specific information.

He also claimed that havans and pujas will curb the spread of COVID-19 spread adding that ghee used in puja is a cure for the disease.

On July 19, Ajju tested positive for COVID-19 and conducted one of these pujas for himself.

Unfortunately, the puja didn’t work and he passed away on July 30th. His mother and sister also passed away due to COVID-19 and other member pf the family are also infected with the novel disease.

The Tablighi event happened much before COVID-19 lockdown or COVID-19 scare, in contrast to the numerous pujas, establishment of temples that were organised amid the lockdown and increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths.