Ajmer dargah chief condemns attack on temple in Pakistan

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 1st January 2021 10:24 pm IST
Ajmer dargah
File photo [ANI]

Jaipur: The spiritual head of Ajmer dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Friday condemned the attack on a temple in Pakistan.

I am deeply hurt and I strongly condemn the unlawful and un-Islamic act of damaging a religious place of our Hindu brethren in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Khan said.

I strongly demand from the government of Pakistan to take the strongest possible action against the culprits and not just a cosmetic action, he said.

Khan said it is saddening to note that religious intolerance is taking place in many parts of the world.

He also appealed the UNO to pass an international law at an appropriate forum to strongly deal with these kinds of cases.

A mob in Pakistan attacked a temple on Wednesday.

