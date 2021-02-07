Ajmer Urs 2021; online registration and COVID protocol must for pilgrims

Ajmer: The much awaited yearly Urs of famous Sufi Saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chisty at Ajmer will have a different look this year, as the Government of Rajasthan has made it mandatory for the pilgrims to obtain passes as per the COVID-19 protocols to enter into the shrine.

According to the sources, those pilgrims who want to take part in the Urs celebrations will have to submit his travel plans and other information including identity card on the Department of Science and Technology (DOITC) website this time. For this, the website Ursfair2021.doitcajmer created,

Garib Nawaz’s 809th Urs is expected to begin on on 12 or 13 February 2021 when the moon is sighted and will end at February 19. It is for the first time, the online registration process for Urs celebration has been taken up, These steps have been taken by the state government to protect against the corona virus.

The link of this website is being made available to the various states and districts of the country, so that it can reach the strong information about it to pilgrims.

Registration will also be possible from mobile

Pilgrims can also register with their Mobile. One has to open the link Ursfair2021.doitcajmer.in on the mobile, then in turn you will have to give the information sought in the given call. The intending pilgrim shall have to undergo an COVID-19 test, and the negative report has to be updated while obtaining the pass.

According to the rules, the Passengers will have to give prior travel information including the mode of transportation and date of arrival and has to give a declaration too. After the declaration, a booking number will be issued to Zaireen by the district administration and accordingly a pass for entry into the Dargah.