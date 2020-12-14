AK 47 rifles, explosives were part of gangster Nayeem’s collection

Hyderabad: An RTI document has revealed that large collection of weapons including lethal AK 47 rifles were seized by the police from the renegade gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin aka Bhongir Nayeem.

According to details furnished by the SIT constituted to probe illegal activities of gangster Nayeem, three AK 47s rifles, nine pistols, three revolvers, seven tapanchas, one SBBL 12 bore gun, one Sten gun and two hand grenades were recovered during the raids on Nayeem’s residences after the shootout at Shadnagar on August 8, 2016.

That’s not all, the seizure also includes explosives 10 gelatin sticks, five kilos of ammonium nitrate, around 10 metres of fuse wire and 30 detonators, while his ammunition stock included six magazines and 616 live rounds for various weapons. The investigators were also stumpbled to find one bulletproof jacket during the seizure operation.

The RTI document reveals that more than Rs.2 crore in cash, 2 kilos of gold, a large quantity of silver, 21 four-wheelers, 26 motorcycles, 602 mobile phones, 752 land documents and 130 diaries were recovered.

Y Nagi Reddy, the in-charge IG of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Nayeem’s death and related cases in reply to an application filed by Forum for Good Governance secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy.

City based Forum For Good Governance (FGG) today demanded the state government to seek CBI inquiry into the sensational encounter case of Gangster Nayeem.

FGG demands CBI Inquiry into gangster Nayeem encounter case

The secretary of the forum Padmanabha Reddy said that 24 weapons including AK-47 rifles and grenades were recovered from the residence of Nayeem after his encounter. He wondered as to how Nayeem had acquired them without the ,cooperation of the police.

He claimed that the police had given licenses to 24 guns recovered from the residence of Nayeem.He alleged that both police and revenue officials extended their support to Nayeem