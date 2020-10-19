Akali Dal protest denial of access to proposed Bill

Chandigarh, Oct 19 : The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday evening registered a formal protest for non-supply of a proposed legislation set to be introduced in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday to members with Speaker Rana K.P. Singh, besides asking him to take action against those responsible for not allowing its members to interact with the media.

The SAD legislature party earlier held a four-hour sit in dharna outside the Punjab Bhawan here after they were not allowed inside to interact with the media which had been asked to cover the Vidhan Sabha proceedings while stationed there.

Party legislators had also conducted a tractor march to the Vidhan Sabha in the morning in solidarity with farmers.

They asserted that the proposed Bills were not being made public with three crore Punjabis because they were being finalised as per directions of the Modi government.

“The Congress government is gearing up to betray Punjabis as it did in the case of the river waters termination Act in 2004 which allowed continuous flow of river waters to Haryana and Rajasthan.”

The SAD legislature party members, who met the Speaker under the leadership of Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, also apprised him that three ministers held meetings with farmer organisations in contravention of his orders and later escaped from the Punjab Bhawan by crossing over the barbed wire fencing rather than face protesting SAD legislators at the main gate.

SAD legislator Bikram Singh Majithia also told the Speaker that his office had been undermined by the Congress Legislature Party which arbitrarily announced extension of the Vidhan Sabha session even though this is the prerogative of the Business Advisory Committee.

He also condemned the Congress government for not sharing the Bills it proposed to introduce in the House tomorrow with the members, saying this amounted to murder of democracy.

He called for lifting of the censorship imposed on the media and the opposition with regard to the premises of the Vidhan Sabha, including the Punjab Bhawan.

Source: IANS

