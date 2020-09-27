Akali decision to quit NDA political compulsion: Amarinder

Chandigarh, Sep 26 : Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday termed the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) decision to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as nothing more than a desperate case of political compulsion for the Badals, who were effectively left with no other option after the BJP’s public criticism of SAD over the farm Bills.

Referring to his earlier statement, in which he had pointed out that the NDA would throw the Akalis out if the latter did not leave gracefully, Amarinder Singh said there was no moral high ground involved in SAD’s decision.

“The Akalis had no choice before them since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had already made it clear that it held SAD responsible for failing to convince the farmers about the goodness of the farm Bills.

“The SAD decision to quit the NDA was just the culmination of their saga of lies and deception, which eventually led to them being cornered on the issue of the Bills,” said the Chief Minister, adding that Sukhbir Singh Badal was virtually caught between the devil and the deep sea after his initial unprincipled stand on the farm ordinances, followed by the sudden U-turn in the face of farmers’ protests.

The Chief Minister said that with the BJP-led ruling coalition at the Centre exposing SAD’s web of lies, fabrications and double-speak, the Akalis could not have done anything but the NDA.

But far from helping them save face, which they probably hoped to do, the Akalis will now find themselves in a bigger political mess, having been left with no place either in Punjab or at the Centre, he added.

Amarinder Singh said if Sukhbir Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and other SAD leaders had any shame left, they should admit to their deceitful actions as part of the Union government and should beg the farmers for forgiveness.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.