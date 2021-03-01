Akanksha makes main draw of ITF women’s $15K event

New Delhi, March 1 : The All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) ‘Return to Tennis’ endeavour — the High Performance Training Camps (HPTC) — has started to bear fruit as Akanksha Nitture, a 17-year-old HPTC trainee from Pune, ousted Snehal Mane in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 in the final qualifying round at the ITF Women’s $15,000 event here on Monday.

The international professional circuit made a comeback in India on Monday with two tournaments being hosted in Lucknow (men’s $15,000) and at Delhi Lawn Tennis Association Complex (women’s $15,000).

As the playing opportunities have begun to roll out more steadily, the Indian players are eager to take advantage of India’s ‘Return to Tennis’ roadmap which included two High Performance Training Camps – one each for both Junior Boys and Junior Girls.

Akanksha, who was one of the trainees at the recently concluded HPTC in Delhi, worked on her physical conditioning, had hitting opportunity with best players and was provided with a high intensity of an inbuilt tournament during her stay at the camp. This camp prepared the players for upcoming international tournaments.

Based on her performance in the camp, Akanksha has been given a wild card in the main draw of ITF Women’s $25,000 Pune event.

The camp curriculum and activities which were designed by national coach Zeeshan Ali were much appreciated by all the trainees in the feedback forms submitted to AITA.

“The camp played a crucial part in getting back into the groove after a long Covid-19 pandemic induced break. Not only the Tennis sessions but the Sports Psychology, Nutrition & Diet and Tennis Equipment experts who were roped in to add to our skills beyond on-court practice, have proven to be a great learning experience. It is beginning to reflect on my game already. I am glad to have earned my spot in the main draw” said Akanksha.

