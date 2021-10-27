Another female contestant to be removed from Bigg Boss 15

Mumbai: In a shocking twist, we saw two popular contestants Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht getting evicted from Bigg Boss 15 house. Post this only 13 contestants were left in the show. There was no elimination on Sunday. Now, viewers are waiting to see who will be shown the door of exit this week by host Salman Khan.

The contestants who are nominated for this week’s elimination round are — Akasa Singh, Vishal Kotian and Simba Nagpal.

Going by the social media buzz, Akasa Singh is likely to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. Loyal viewers are also saying that her contribution towards the show is lesser compared to Simba Nagpal and Vishal Kotian. In various polls conducted online, where audience were asked who do they want to save, Akasa got lesser votes among all the three nominated contestants. Check out some of the reactions below:

BB saved Leishan today.#BiggBoss15 #BB15 #PratikSehajpal — 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓰𝓰𝔂 (@risingstarJr) October 25, 2021

However, we will have to wait and watch to see whose journey will end in Bigg Boss 15 this week.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Adatia became the wild card contestant to enter BB 15. It’s just two days and he is already grabbing eyeballs inside the house.