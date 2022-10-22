Akash Ambani to launch 5G services in Raj from Shrinathji temple on Sat

Jaipur: Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani will launch 5G services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajsamand, on Saturday, Reliance officials told IANS.

As per the information received, Akash Ambani will reach Udaipur on Saturday morning by a special plane, from where he will travel to Nathdwara to launch 5G services in the desert state.

Ambanis have immense faith in Shrinathji — the deity of the Ambani family — from whose temple it had launched Reliance Jio 4G services earlier.

In September this year, Mukesh Ambani had taken blessings from the temple mahant, Vishal Baba, after having darshan of Shrinathji. At that time, he had said that 5G services will be launched in the state from the temple in Nathdwara.