Akash, elder son of Vikas Dubey, returns home

Lucknow: Akash, the elder son of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, appeared suddenly at his house in Lucknow on Saturday, hours after his father was cremated following an encounter in Kanpur.

Akash who arrived at his house, with a backpack, was stopped by the policemen deployed outside the house.

“He introduced himself and begged to be allowed into the house. He was crying bitterly. He told us that he was in Russia during the lockdown and is a medical student in the UK,” said a police official.

However, he could not say how he travelled to India from Russia when international flights were suspended due to the pandemic.

The police men informed Anjali, sister-in-law of Vikas Dubey and she came and escorted Akash into the house.

“We could hear loud wails from inside the house when Akash went in. A family member later said that he clung to his mother and grandmother and cried bitterly.

Meanwhile, sources said that Richa has sent Akash away to a friend’s place on July 3 itself when the police massacre took place.

“She did not want the boy’s career to be jeopardized in the police action that followed. It was only after the police gave a clean chit to Richa on July 10 that she allowed him to return,” the source said.

Source: IANS