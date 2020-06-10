“Akbar Bin Tabar is better now”: Aziz Naser

Hyderabad: Hyderabadi comedian Akbar bin Tabar who was admitted into a private hospital on June 8, is doing better now as per Aziz Naser’s tweet.



Aziz Naser tweeted “By the grace of the Almighty and by your prayers..our friend Akbar (Tabar) is doing fine and slowly recovering. Keep him in your prayers and good wishes. Thank you dear all.”

By the grace of the Almighty and by your prayers..our friend Akbar(Tabar) is doing fine and slowly recovering. Keep him in your prayers and good wishes. Thank you dear all. pic.twitter.com/ZW1nG8tWHp — Aziz Naser (@aziznaser_rocks) June 9, 2020



The actor was suffering from typhoid was admitted into ICU and is undergoing treatment at Care Hospital in Nampally.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.