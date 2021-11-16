Akbaruddin Owaisi acquitted in 2004 hate speech case

Hyderabad: The special sessions Court for trial of MPs and MLAs on Tuesday acquitted the AIMIM Chandrayangutta legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi in a hate speech case of 2004. After a gap of seventeen year finally the legislator got a reprieve.

The verdict was pronounced in an open court in Nampally Metropolitan courts premises. In his first ever alleged inflammatory speech, Akbaruddin Owaisi in 2004 election campaign near Grand Circle Hotel at Chandrayangutta made an inflammatory speech saying “Lal Darwaza Ku Hara Darwaza Bana Doonga”. With this speech Akbaruddin gained popularity as fire brand speaker of AIMIM.

The Chandrayangutta police have taken a suo-moto action and the then Sub-Inspector of Police Ashok Kumar filed a complaint against Akbaruddin Owaisi stating that he tried to instigate the public. A case in Cr.No. 77/2004 under section 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) 1860 and Representation of Peoples Act 1951 was registered.

Later in the year 2010, the then Andhra Pradesh state Law Department (Director of Prosecution) has granted its nod to prosecute Akbaruddin Owaisi in a hate speech case of 2004.

The Hyderabad city Police in June 2004 after obtaining permission from the Government (Director of Prosecutions) to prosecute the MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, the police had filed a charge sheet in the year 2018.

On Tuesday upon hearing the arguments of defence counsel and the prosecution, the special sessions Court for trial of MPs and MLAs acquitted Akbaruddin Owaisi since found not guilty for the offences.