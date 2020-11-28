Akbaruddin Owaisi, Bandi Sanjay booked for allegedly inciting public

Hyderabad: Taking a strong note of the alleged inciting speeches of political leaders during the ongoing GHMC poll campaign, Hyderabad police have registered cases against AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Two separate FIRs have been issued by the Sanjeev Reddy Nagar police station after the police have taken suo-moto action against the speeches of both the leaders.

On November 27, sub-inspector Krishnaiah of SR Nagar Police Station filed a complaint alleging that on November 24 during the GHMC poll campaign, in Sultan Nagar area in Erragadda division, the AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi had allegedly incited the public.

The SI in his complaint informed police that Akabaruddin Owaisi during his Urdu speech provoked the public by questioning the chief minister of Telangana, saying, “There were 4,700 acres in Hussain Sagar lake but now it has been reduced to 700 acres due to constructions for government offices and Samadhis of NTR & PV Narsimha Rao. If there is permission for government offices, then why don’t you give it to people. The whole water bodies are occupied by Necklace Road, PV Narsimha Rao Samadhi, NTR Samadhi, Lumbini Park, if they will get into power after these elections then all these Samadhis will be destroyed.”

In a reaction to this, the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in his speech at Balkampet allegedly told that the BJP activists will demolish Darusalam (AIMIM Party headquarters) in two hours.

After the spat of words between the two leaders, the Hyderabad police have taken a strong note, and based on the evidence, they have registered a case under IPC section 505 (1) (c) (with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of person).