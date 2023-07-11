Akbaruddin Owaisi raises Muslim concerns with KCR

Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi, leader of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), along with a delegation from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), met with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday to discuss various concerns regarding Muslim representation and issues in the state of Telangana.

During the meeting, Owaisi emphasized the need for Muslim representation in institutions, particularly in the appointment of Muslim vice-chancellors and professors in universities. He raised concerns about the non-representation of Muslims in universities, the injustice faced by the Urdu language, the delayed release of budgets for minority institutions, the shortage of Muslim officials, and the absence of a Muslim member in the Telangana Public Service Commission.

Owaisi also reminded the Chief Minister of the promises made regarding the construction of the Islamic Cultural Center in Kokapet and the completion and inauguration of the secretariat mosques. He urged the Chief Minister to initiate the construction of the Islamic Cultural Center without further delay.

In response, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao assured Owaisi that the date for the inauguration of the secretariat mosques would be fixed within 15 days. He also pledged to address the other issues raised during the meeting.

The absence of a Muslim member in the Telangana Public Service Commission was a significant concern highlighted by Asaduddin Owaisi during the meeting. He pointed out that there has been no Muslim member in the Commission since Dr. Mateen Quadri. In response, the Chief Minister offered to nominate Dr. Mateen Quadri as a member and promised to take the necessary steps and issue the orders promptly.

Apart from the representation for the metro rail project in the old city, the delegation also raised the issue of Muslim representation in various state institutions and the unfairness in the appointment of Muslim vice-chancellors in universities.