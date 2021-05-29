Akbaruddin Owaisi to sponsor education for COVID orphans in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party floor leader in Telangana assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi on on Thursday announced that he would sponsor the education of children orphaned due to COVID-19 from the next academic year in Chandrayangutta constituency.

The children who have lost either of their parents to the pandemic will be offered free education from the Owaisi school of excellence under the Salar-e-Millat educational trust.

Also, those junior and degree students of Chandrayangutta who have lost their parents to the COVID-19 will be provided with Rs 4,000 for intermediate fees and Rs 5,000 for degree fees.

After the lockdown, a Chandrayangutta committee will work on this to identify the children orphaned by COVID-19.

Akbaruddin Owaisi also to extend financial help to Madarsas, non-Muslim teachers and unrecognized school teachers of his constituency.

As for the marriage of girls under the Shaadi Mubarak scheme, it will ensure early disbursement of funds.

Last year during the lockdown, Salar-e-Millat education trust provided 1 lakh ration kits, which were not only distributed in Chandrayangutta constituency, but also in areas where people were hungry, he said.