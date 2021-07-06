Akhara Parishad supports Bhagwat’s common DNA statement

Prayagraj: The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad ( ABAP ) has announced its support to the recent statements of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, that “DNA of all Indians is the same” and “cow is a holy animal but those who are indulging in lynching are going against Hindutva”.

ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri told reporters, “It is true that the DNA of Muslims and Christians is the same along with the Hindus living in the country. Some people left Hinduism and got converted to Islam and Christianity under greed or pressure. Ancestors of all Muslims and Christians living in India were the first Hindus.”

Giri also supported Bhagwat’s comment on the incidents of mob lynching.

“Mob lynching incidents cannot be justified in any way. Cow is our mother and will always be. But despite this, mob lynching in the name of cow slaughter cannot be justified,” he stated.

Mahant Narendra Giri said that ABAP is trying to connect Christians and Muslims living in the country with the ideology of Hindutva.

“Bhagwat has rightly said that it is wrong to ask a Muslim to leave the country. That is why the Akhara Parishad is also trying to request ‘all’ to ‘return home’. I appeal to the Muslims and Christians to return to their old religion. All should be included and this will be good for the unity and integrity of the country,” he said.

Speaking at an event in Ghaziabad on Sunday, Bhagwat had said that the DNA of all Indians is the same and those asking Muslims to leave the country cannot call themselves Hindus.

Bhagwat had also said that cow is a holy animal but those who are indulging in lynching are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality.