Akhilesh claims SP will win 351 seats in 2022

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday that his party would win 351 seats in the next state Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“The BJP can win 300 seats on a false propaganda, then we will win more than 350 seats on the strength of truth,” he said at a press conference here.

Mounting a scathing attack on the BJP, Akhilesh said that the constitution provides equal rights to all citizens but the BJP obviously does not believe in the constitution and is differentiating on the basis of religion.

He said that the laptops distributed during his regime were still working while toilets constructed by the BJP government had started collapsing.

Akhilesh welcomed former BSP MP Balihari Babu and several former MLAs from BSP into the Samajwadi fold.

He said that this was an indication that the Samajwadi Party was on the comeback trail in the state.