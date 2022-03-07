Akhilesh is coming to power in Uttar Pradesh, says Tejashwi

Patna: With voting for the last phase of the Assembly polls currently underway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that SP leader Akhilesh Yadav is going to form the government in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav’s family has family relations with Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and the RJD openly supported Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

“The voters of Uttar Pradesh have been doing one-sided voting in favour of the Akhilesh-Yadav led Samajwadi party and its alliance. The people of Uttar Pradesh completely denied the BJP and Modi-Yogi combination in the state. Hence, there is no doubt the result will come in favour of Akhilesh Yadav on March 10.

“The leaders of the BJP are facing an uncomfortable situation due to one-sided voting in favour of Uttar Pradesh and they are looking for an option. It is also an indication of the BJP losing the battle of Uttar Pradesh,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

Meanwhile, in a related incident, Industry minister S. Shahnawaz Hussain, of the BJP, pointed out the importance of coalition allyuVIP and its leader Mukesh Sahani in the context of running the state government in Bihar.

As he spoke in the Legislative Council on Monday, Hussain had Sahani sitting behind him.

“Bihar government will run smoothly as the Banda of Allah (Himself) is on the front and the son of Mallah (Mukesh Sahani) is in the back. Everything is alright in Bihar NDA,” Hussain said.

Hussain’s statement assumes importance as Sahani returned to Bihar after a long election campaign of his party in Uttar Pradesh, where he openly challenged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and appealed to the voters especially from Nishad community to avoid giving vote to the BJP.

After returning to Patna on Sunday evening, Sahani said that his party is playing a key role in running the state government in Bihar, and hence, he is not staying on the mercy of any leader or political parties.