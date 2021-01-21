Akhilesh questions ‘intention’ behind deferring farm laws

Lucknow, Jan 21 : Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the ‘intentions’ of the Modi government to defer farm laws by one and a half year.

“The BJP government has extended a proposal to defer the implementation of the farm laws for the next one and a half year. The move is illogical and without any rationale. Deferring implementation of the law will not change the consequences that will follow once the law is introduced,” he said.

Akhilesh further said, “By deferring implementation of the law, the BJP government is trying to counter popular public sentiment which is growing in favour of the agitating farmers and against the law makers. The government will eventually implement the laws before the elections in 2024 to benefit the capitalists.”

The SP president has directed the party leaders and workers to dedicate their Republic Day celebrations to farmers who are protesting against the new farm laws. He asked party men to reach the venues where Indian flag will be unfurled at the tehsil level on tractors carrying the Tricolour.

He said that by taking out tractor rallies, the SP workers and leaders will only reassert their support to the agitating farmers.

Akhilesh also attacked the ruling BJP for the delay in clearing cane dues of farmers, increase in power tariff and raids by power department officials on farmers for recovery of power dues.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.