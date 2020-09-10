Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP govt of selling country’s assets

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP government of selling the country’s assets as well job opportunities for youths with privatisation.

He also hit out at the ruling dispensation over lathi-charge on party protesters during ‘9baje9min‘ campaign on Wednesday night.

“It is not understood whether BJP is running the government or selling the country’s sources and resources. In the country and the state, they have sold toll, mandi (markets), government malls, ITI, polytechnic, airports, railways and insurance companies, and with privatisation, they have also sold job opportunities for youths, Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi with hashtag #nahi_chahiye_bechu_sarkar.

“The days of BJP government which resorted to lathi-charge on peaceful Samajwadi ‘sipahi‘ are over. This is a cowardice act against those who are raising the genuine demands of the unemployed. This violent act shows that a demoralised BJP has failed on all fronts,” he said in another tweet with hashtag #NoMoreBJP.

The SP president also tagged pictures showing the police dragging a woman party worker during the protest.

Source: PTI