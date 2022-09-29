Akhilesh Yadav elected Samajwadi Party president for third time

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 29th September 2022 12:45 pm IST
Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav was on Thursday unanimously elected president of the Samajwadi Party for the third consecutive time, said the party’s secretary general Ram Gopal Yadav.

Declaring the result of the election at the Samajwadi Party national convention at Ramabai Ambedkar stadium here, Ram Gopal Yadav said Akhilesh Yadav was the only candidate for the post.

Taking over from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav became SP president for the first time at an emergency meeting of the party in January 2017 and for the second time at the party’s national convention in Agra in October the same year.

