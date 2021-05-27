Akshara Haasan reveals the activity she has taken to during lockdown

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 27th May 2021 9:49 pm IST
Akshara Haasan reveals the activity she has taken to during lockdown
Actress Akshara Haasan

Mumbai: Actress Akshara Haasan says if there is a one activity she has particularly taken to during lockdown, it is making jams.

“There ain’t much to do. I love making jams and I have taken to it hugely. I am working on some art as well and I hope I will bring that to the audience someday. We all love jams and I can share some of that for now,” Akshara, daughter of Kamal Haasan and Saarika, said.

She thanked healthcare workers who are working amid the devastating second wave of Covid-19.

“My heart goes out to all the victims. A huge salute to all the health workers and the frontline workers. They have been tireless and they are fighting for all of us. Let’s follow all the protocols till we reach ashore and get vaccinated whenever we get the chance. This too shall pass,” she added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button