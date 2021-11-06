Akshay, Katrina’s Sooryavanshi day 1 box office collections

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’ has received a roaring response on day one of its release. The film has minted Rs 26.29 crore, so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “#Sooryavanshi ROARS on Day 1… REVIVES biz… Records EXCELLENT numbers, despite 50% occupancy in the largest market [#Maharashtra]… Day 2 is SUPER-STRONG… Has potential to grow over the weekend… CINEMAS AND CINEGOERS ARE BACK… Fri Rs 26.29 cr. #India biz.”

The Rohit Shetty directorial released on Thursday.

‘Sooryavanshi’ marks the fourth installment of filmmaker Shetty’s cop universe after ‘Singham’ franchise and ‘Simmba’.

The film stars Akshay as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and also features Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff .

The film revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and his team who join forces with inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai.