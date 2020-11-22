Akshay Kumar can ace any genre, says Vaani Kapoor

MansoorUpdated: 22nd November 2020 10:20 am IST

Mumbai: Actor Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen opposite megastar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming spy-thriller ‘Bell Bottom‘, revealed she has been bowled over by the ‘Khiladi‘ star as the macho hero can pull off any role, any genre with the utmost ease.

The ‘Befikre‘ star said, “For me, Akshay sir is a superstar in every possible way. He is such an enthralling actor and I am only grateful to be sharing screen space with him. He is so fascinating as an actor. “

“He can pull off action, comedy, romance, thriller, and be the best in everything. Akshay Kumar can ace any genre! He is so talented and experienced and one can only observe and learn from him all the time.”

READ:  Salman Khan to play Sikh cop in his own 'Sacred Games'

Expressing her emotions for sharing the screen space with the ‘Good Newwz‘ star, Kapoor added, “For me, it’s the sheer joy of sharing screen space with him and getting to work at least once in my life with him. The experience has been so lovely. He couldn’t have been more kind and wonderful than he was. He is somebody who is very friendly on sets.”

“I am someone who would otherwise go back to my hotel room and not interact too much because I like being in my own space but he is someone who ensured that we all sit together and have lunches/dinners and get to know each other and be very involved like a close-knit family. I cherish this a lot because we were like a family on Bellbottom.”

READ:  Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon

Currently, Vaani is shooting for her next film in Chandigarh with Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie is titled ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui‘.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorUpdated: 22nd November 2020 10:20 am IST
Back to top button