By News Desk 1 Published: 19th August 2020 12:16 am IST
Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore for Assam flood relief (Ld)

Guwahati, Aug 18 : Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has donated Rs one crore for flood relief in Assam, an official release said on Tuesday.

Praising the actor for his generosity, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, “Thank you Akshay Kumarji for your kind contribution of Rs 1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during the periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena.”

According to the official release, the Bollywood superstar had last year donated Rs 2 crore towards flood relief.

Like previous years, this year too Assam has witnessed a devastating flood, which has so far killed 113 people in 22 districts, while 26 others have been killed in landslides since May 22.

With the respite in the monsoon rains, the two-month long Assam floods have significantly improved in the first week of August, but around 6,000 people in 21 villages in four districts are still affected. The districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Baksa and Charaideo.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that the mighty Brahmaputra was in spate on Tuesday at many places in three districts — Dhubri, Sonitpur and Jorhat.

