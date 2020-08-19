Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Assam

By Mansoor Published: 19th August 2020 10:03 am IST
Akshay Kumar roots for light-hearted entertainment in these trying times

Guwahati: Actor Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Assam said an official statement on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal acknowledged the generosity of the actor and thanked him, it stated.

“The actor has always been a friend of the people of Assam and his help would go a long way in easing the ordeal of the people facing the flood,” the chief minister said.

The Bollywood superstar had last year donated Rs 2 crore towards flood relief, the statement said.

Assam faced a devastating flood this year. Total of 138 people lost their lives, while several lakh people were affected across 28 districts.

Nagaon: A tiger wades through a flooded area in search of higher land near Kaziranga National Park, at Baghmari village in Nagaon district, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI14-07-2020_000119B)
Source: PTI
READ:  Militant hideouts unearthed in Pulwama
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close