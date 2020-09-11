Akshay Kumar: I drink cow urine every day

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th September 2020 7:22 am IST
Akshay Kumar: I drink cow urine every day

New Delhi, Sep 10 : Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has revealed that he drinks cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons.

The actor, who is currently shooting in Scotland for his upcoming film “BellBottom” with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, joined British adventurer and host Bear Grylls for an Instagram Live, to talk about going on a jungle adventure with him.

When Huma asked Akshay how he convinced himself to drink elephant poop tea on the show, Akshay said: “I wasn’t worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay.”

READ:  Kerala organisation demands immediate opening of tourism sector

Akshay went on a wild adventure across Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka with popular British adventurer and host Grylls to shoot an episode of “Into the Wild with Bear Grylls”, which will premiere on Discovery+ on September 11.

Akshay also confessed that doing an episode with Grylls was a “highlight for him”.

In the Instagram Live session, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh dropped many comments — wishing Akshay a belated happy birthday, complimenting his moustache and also his hoodie.

Akshay revealed that the moustache is for his upcoming project “BellBottom”, adding that his family is not a fan of his new look.

During the conversation, Grylls also shared that he did not know Akshay personally, and after meeting him, he realised that he was a “fun guy with no ego”. He also appreciated Akshay for his fitness, saying: “Out of all the guests we have had over the years, he is definitely Tier-1.”

READ:  NCB raids Showik, Miranda homes (Ld)

Huma then asked if they plan on working again, to which Grylls said: “It will be great to do something else with him. Maybe another show.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close