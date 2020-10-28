Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show

Mumbai: Laxmmi Bomb stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show that will be telecast on 1st November at 9:30 p.m.

Sony TV shares promo

Sharing the promo of the show, Sony TV wrote, ” Laughter aur Entertainment ka bomb kuch iss tarah fatega ke poora desh Superstar Akshay Kumar aur Kiara Advani ke saath hasega. Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow 1st Nov Sunday raat 9:30 baje”.

In the promo, apart from Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, Transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi will appear on the show.

Demand to ban Laxmmi Bomb movie

Earlier, netizens demanded ban on Laxmmi Bomb movie.

They alleged that the movie is promoting ‘Love Jihad’ as in the trailer of the movie, Akshay Kumar’s character Asif and Kiara Advani’s character Priya are husband and wife.

#BoycottLaxmiBomb boycott laxmi bomb and boycott Bollywood and boycott akshay kumar @akshaykumar not support about love jihaad ❎❎❎ — आर्य अजय (@AHirnwal) October 15, 2020

Another section of netizens have objection over the name of the movie. One of them wrote, “@akshaykumar aap bhi dusre acter ki Tarah nikale ……laxmi bomb nhi hota laxmi laxmi hota h”.

@akshaykumar aap bhi dusre acter ki Tarah nikale ……laxmi bomb nhi hota laxmi laxmi hota h..kabhi Allah bomb me kam karke dikhana dam h to….Kisi ki bhavnao ka kdra hi nhi h… Bollywood me ,, boycott Bollywood.. — Jitendra Pardhi (@Jitendr46576838) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Kamaal R. Khan wrote, “#Laxami is a Goddess, Devi and #AkshayKumar is mocking her by his film #LaxmiBomb! Public must boycott it to teach him a lesson, So that he doesn’t do such a big blunder in the future. It’s India not Canada. Yahan Devi Devtaon Ki puja Ki Jati Hai Mazaak Nahi Banaya Jata!”.

🙏 #Laxami is a Goddess, Devi and #AkshayKumar is mocking her by his film #LaxmiBomb! Public must boycott it to teach him a lesson, So that he doesn’t do such a big blunder in the future. It’s India not Canada. Yahan Devi Devtaon Ki puja Ki Jati Hai Mazaak Nahi Banaya Jata! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 12, 2020