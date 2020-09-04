Akshay Kumar presents FAU-G, supports PM Modi’s ‘AtmaNirbhar movement’

Mumbai, Sep 4 : The mobile game PUBG has been taken off but even before hardcore addicts of the game can fret, a Bengaluru firm is set to launch FAU-G, a purely indigenous multiplayer action game set against situations of combat that Indian armed forces face.

Introducing the game on his verified Twitter account on Friday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar wrote: “Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG.”

At least one level of FAU-G is set against the backdrop of Galwan Valley, according to sections of the media, and the game is likely to be launched next month. Developed by Bengaluru-based nCORE Games, around 20 per cent of the revenue generated from the game will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer Trust.

Source: IANS

