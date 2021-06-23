Akshay Kumar replaces Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2: Reports

Mumbai: Ever since Dharma productions removed actor Kartik Aaryan from its upcoming venture Dostana 2, a lot is being speculated about his replacement. He was reportedly ousted from the project co-starring Janhvi Kapoor due to “creative differences” and ‘unprofessional behaviour”. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced that they’d be recasting “Dostana 2″ due to “professional circumstances”.

Earliere, it was reported that Karan Johar had approached actor Akshay Kumar to replace Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2. As per the latest reports from SpotboyE, Akshay has agreed to do the film. Not just this, the Bell Bottom actor is planning to shoot for the famous sequel next year.

Confirming the news, a source was quoted by the newsportal saying, “Akshay has said yes to the project and plans to shoot the film next year, as he has other film commitments to fulfill currently.”

However, there is no official confirmation, neither from production house nor from Akshay Kumar.

Speaking about Dostana 2, the story is about Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani who is playing her brother in the film. It’s a love triangle where they both fall in love with the same guy.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has multiple films in his pipeline. He has Anand L Rai’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi in his kitty.