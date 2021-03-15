Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Ram Setu’ to be shot in Ayodhya

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently working on ‘Bachchan Pandey’, will be flying to Ayodhya on March 18 to begin the shoot of his upcoming new project ‘Ram Setu’. It is being reported that the makers have planned to give the mahurat shot of the film from Ram Janmabhoomi.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu will be produced by Akshay Kumar’s mother, Aruna Bhatia, and Vikram Malhotra. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen playing the female leads.

Akshay Kumar had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing posters on his social media. “This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt – Ram Setu. Wishing you and yours a very Happy Deepawali.” Take a look:

This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.

Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt – #RamSetu

Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! pic.twitter.com/ZQ2VKWJ1xU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

Earlier this month, sharing an update on Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar posted a picture of himself prepping for the film by reading its script with co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and director Abhishek Sharma in a room and wrote: “The team that preps together excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can’t wait to begin filming this one.”

Now with everything planned, the makers of Ram Setu are busy ensuring all the safety protocols are in place for a smooth shooting experience.