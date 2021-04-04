Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 4th April 2021 1:42 pm IST
A still from Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday informed that he has contracted COVID-19 and is currently ‘under home quarantine’.

The ‘Good Newwz’ actor took to Twitter to post a statement and confirmed the news.

“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself,” he wrote.

Hoping to get back in action soon, Kumar added, “I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care of. Back in action very soon!”

As soon as the actor announced the news, scores of fans wished him a speedy recovery. Recently, Alia Bhatt, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.

