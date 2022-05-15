Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, will skip Cannes Festival

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 15th May 2022 5:49 pm IST
Akshay Kumar wraps Diu schedule of 'Ram Setu', says 'Diu tujhe dil diya'
Actor Akshay Kumar (Instagram)

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar won’t be able to attend Cannes Film Festival 2022 as he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, “Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid.”

Akshay was supposed to walk the red carpet on the opening day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival as part of the Indian contingent along with music maestro A R Rahman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actor Pooja Hegde.

MS Education Academy

Expressing his disappointment on not being able to attend the festival, Akshay further wrote, “Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there.”

This is the second time in over a year that Akshay Kumar has been diagnosed with the virus. In April 2021, he shared that he tested positive for the virus.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button