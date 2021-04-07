Akshay Kumar trolled for promoting Dabur Chyawanprash as protection against COVID-19

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who has tested positive for novel coronavirus, received huge flak on social media for promoting Dabur India’s ‘Chyawanprash’ which claimed to provide protection against COVID-19.

Akshay Kumar was roped in as Dabur Chyawanprash brand ambassador in December last year when COVID was at its peak. He featured in an ad that claimed Chyawanprash helps in boosting immunity against Covid-19.

Featuring Kumar holding a bottle of Chyawanprash, the ad claimed that just two teaspoons of chyawanprash daily was enough to ward off the virus. The copy for the ad read: “According to clinical study conducted across 5 centres, Dabur Chyawanprash helps in protection against COVID-19.”

Post the actor’s health update about COVID positive report, netizens started questioning the brand for its claims. Many even shared memes to troll the brand and the actor for its covid-protection claims.

On user wrote tweeted a picture of Kumar’s ad tagging the brand and the actor ‘Hence proved that Dabur #Chyawanprash cannot do anything to stop Covid.’

“Don’t fall for #covid19 immunity ads, masks and social distancing would keep you safe. #Dabur,” wrote another user.

A section of netizens also criticised Akshay Kumar and Dabur India for being reckless while promoting products with covid protection claims.

“So reckless. Akshay Kumar, will get a bed, and even a ventilator (if needed). Also, every company that advertised any product of theirs as a way to prevent covid should pay heavy fines and reparations,” read a tweet from a user. Check out the reactions below:

Not just this, users also dragged ad regulator Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) into controversy asking whether action will be taken against the company and the actor for making such claims.

On April 4, Akshay Kumar announced on Twitter that he has contracted the coronavirus with this statement: “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself.” The actor was initially in home quarantine, as per his statement: “I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care.”

In his tweet, Akshay Kumar asked those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested: “I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care.”

Later, in his statement, Akshay added that he is in the hospital as a precautionary measure and that he is looking forward to be back to home soon.

As COVID-19 cases spike, several Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for the virus includingAlia Bhatt, Govinda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal and Milind Soman, among others. Stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Malaika Arora, among others, have taken their COVID-19 vaccination.