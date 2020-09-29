Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor to shoot in London for ‘Bell Bottom’ after Glasgow

By News Desk 1Published: 29th September 2020 4:46 pm IST
Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor to shoot in London for 'Bell Bottom' after Glasgow

London, Sep 29 : Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor have finished their Glasgow schedule for the upcoming film, Bell Bottom. They are now set to shoot in London.

Akshay posted an Instagram picture featuring his wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav, who are currently with him in the UK, along with the cast and crew of the film.

“So many happy faces in one frame…that’s the result of a good schedule. Goodbye Glasgow, hello London #BellBottom@_vaanikapoor_ @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent @emmayentertainment @onlyemmay@madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani@aseemarora,” he wrote in the caption.

“Bell Bottom” is a spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, set in the 1980s. It also stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi and is slated for an April 2021 release.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Varun Dhawan gets COVID test done as he gets ready to resume shoot
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 29th September 2020 4:46 pm IST
Back to top button