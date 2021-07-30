Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ finally gets a release date

Akshay shared the news on Instagram, along with a motion poster of Bell Bottom featuring the entire cast of the film.

30th July 2021
Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' finally gets the release date
Bell Bottom poster featuring Akshay Kumar (Instagram)

Mumbai: The Akshay Kumar-starrer spy thriller “Bell Bottom” will now have a theatrical release on August 19.

The film’s release was pushed from April 2021 to July 27 due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN Date: August 19, 2021 Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19 @vashubhagnani @humasqureshi @LaraDutta @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain,” Akshay tweeted.

“Bell Bottom” is an espionage thriller set in the 1980s. The film was largely shot in Glasgow, Scotland, amid lockdown. Ranjit M. Tewari’s directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi.

