Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ gets banned in three gulf countries; Know why?

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s much awaited film ‘Bell Bottom’ released on August 19 in Indian and other countries barring Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar.

The film has been released not only in India, but in many countries around the world. However, the film was recently been banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar, the reason behind this is because of a scene in the film that the censor board said was not appropriate.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the second half of the movie shows the hijackers taking a plane from Lahore to Dubai. In fact, a similar incident took place in 1984. United Arab Emirates (UAE) defense minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum personally handled the situation and the kidnappers were caught by UAE authorities.

On the other hand, several Indian officials were portrayed as the protagonists in the case, including the character played by Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom, which keeps UAE defense ministers in the dark about their operations.

Perhaps that is why the censor board of Middle-Eastern countries has objected to it and therefore it has been banned.

Akshay Kumar is currently in London. He is ready for the shooting of his new film. Actress Rakulpreet Singh will also be seen with him in the film. Apart from this, Akshay Kumar will be seen in films like ‘Rakshabandhan’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Atarangi Re’ and ‘Suryavanshi’.

‘Bell Bottom’ is the first film to release in theatres after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also stars Lara Dutta, Vani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi among others.