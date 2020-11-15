Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu criticised Over ‘Myth Or Reality’ tagline

Mumbai: Known to pull off multiple projects in quick time, actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday surprised his fans by announcing the new project titled, Ram Setu.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the first-look poster of the film which endeavours to revolve around the ideals of Ram. The poster of Ram Setu reads, “Myth or reality?” Akshay is seen in contemporary clothes and a saffron scarf with long hair. A faint image of Ram is seen in the background of the poster.

“This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt – #RamSetu. Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!”, Akshay Kumar wrote.

Ram Setu Movie Poster

Ram Setu will be directed by Abhishek Sharma. It will be produced by Akshay Kumar’s mother, Aruna Bhatia, and Vikram Malhotra.

Why Akshay Kumar is receiving criticism?

But the poster and movie has did not go well with many. While many of his fans are excited about the mammoth, the announcement has irked a section of netizens.

It’s the tagline “Myth or Reality?” which has drawn negative reactions for Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu. A section of netizens is trolling it for doubting the events in Hindu religion’s history.

One social median wrote, “Questioning Our Ancient HISTORY?

Questioning If Ram Ji Existed? Questioning If We Will Let them Disrespect Our Gods & Historic Events Related to Them, in front Of Us??”.

Another user wrote, “Let us now meet Einstein Newton’s uncle and past future and even more intelligent than present day scientists @akshaykumar ji, who will tell by his reel acting that Ram Setu is reality or a myth….”

Check out the reactions below:

Akshay stars in the recently released movie Laxmii, which premiered on Disney+Hotstar. The movie received a huge flak as it was claimed of demeaning Hindu religion by attaching ‘bomb’ in a title along with ‘Laxmi’.

Akshay Kumar has several Bollywood flicks lined up including Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re.