Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu team meet head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar along with the team of ‘Ram Setu’ met the main priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, Satyendra Das, on Thursday and performed mahurat shot in his presence.

The ‘Padman’ star who is playing the lead in the film along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, took to his official Instagram account and posted a glimpse from the pooja.

The beautiful mandap from the pooja ceremony that took place in Ayodhya sees the team seeking blessings from Lord Ram for their upcoming movie.

He wrote in the caption of the post, “aaj shree ayodhya jee mein film ‘ram setu’ ke shubhaarambh par bhagavaan shree raam ka aasheervaad praapt hua.”

(Today, the blessings of Lord Ram were received at the launch of the film ‘Ram Setu’ in Sri Ayodhya).

The ‘Good Newwz’ actor had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing posters on his social media accounts. He had also shared the first look poster of the film that revolves around the ideals of Lord Rama.

The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma and is produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

‘Ram Setu’ is an action-adventure drama that brings to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Following the film’s theatrical release, ‘Ram Setu’ will soon be available for Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories. Amazon Prime will also be the worldwide exclusive streaming partner for the film.