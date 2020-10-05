Akshay Kumar’s retro cool in ‘BellBottom’ teaser

By News Desk 1Published: 5th October 2020 4:33 pm IST

Mumbai, Oct 5 : A new teaser of the upcoming spy thriller BellBottom released on Monday sees lead actor Akshay Kumar turn on the retro style quotient.

In the short video, Akshay wears bell-bottom pants and a turtleneck pullover. While the look was revealed earlier in film stills from his recent outdoor stint of the film in Glasgow, the video sees Akshay hit attitude in motion.

Akshay shared the video on Instagram and Twitter. “Go BellBottom! Here’s a thrilling throwback to the 80s. Presenting #BellBottomTeaser,” he wrote.

Fans are obviously impressed and excited.”Look + BGM = Fire. Very excited for this,” wrote a user.

Another user wrote: “It’s great watching you in every role.”

READ:  'Promotion of Khalistan': HC junks PIL for action against Twitter

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, “BellBottom” also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. The spy thriller film is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 5th October 2020 4:33 pm IST
Back to top button