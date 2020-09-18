Akshay Oberoi excited to shoot after being quarantined for long

Dubai, Sep 18 : Actor Akshay Oberoi will soon start shooting for his new project here, and he is excited to face the camera after a long gap due to lockdown.

The actor has stepped aboard the web series “7th Sense”, as its main antagonist. His new evil act comes in the wake of his performance as the antagonist in the digital project “Flesh”, which impressed many.

The actor will be sharing the screen with R. Madhavan, Rohit Roy and Sana Saeed among others in his new project.

“I’ve launched myself into the prep and I’m going to be stationed in Dubai for 25 days. I’m super excited to be facing the camera after being quarantined for so long. Boy am I glad to go back to the usual shooting drill in this beautiful city (Dubai)! We are all taking the required precautions and we’re doing our best to make something worth the viewers’ attention,” said Akshay.

Akshay will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s “KTina” along with Disha Patani, besides the Hindi remake of Tamil film “Thiruttu Payale 2” with Urvashi Rautela. He also has a series titled “Magic” coming up.

