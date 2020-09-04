Akshay Oberoi on his new ‘menacing, terrifying antagonist’ avatar

By News Desk 1 Published: 5th September 2020 5:23 am IST
Akshay Oberoi on his new 'menacing, terrifying antagonist' avatar

New Delhi, Sep 4 : Actor Akshay Oberoi is happy that he got to play an antagonist who is different from most baddies shown on screen in the past.

In the new digital series, “Flesh”, Akshay plays Taj, a sociopath whose wicked manoeuvres are pure evil.

Talking about it, Akshay told IANS: “First of all, the antagonist is always shown as a manly, huge, tall, muscular guy…taking cue from Gabbar Singh and all. That’s the kind of antagonist that we show (in India).”

“Here (‘Flesh’), you had an equally menacing and terrifying antagonist but one who wears makeup and styles his hair. It’s a different kind of a person. We haven’t written parts like this in India.”

READ:  Assess liability of AGR dues in spectrum trading, SC tells DoT

Playing Taj was different for the actor. He learnt Bangla, styled his hair with white streaks and owned eccentric clothes.

“There were so many things that I got to develop for the character. There were so many nuances that I got to bring to the table, and very little of me is there,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close