Akshay Oberoi to have a low-key birthday

Mumbai, Jan 1 : Actor Akshay Oberoi will celebrate his birthday on Friday with family and close friends at his residence here.

“The year 2020 has been a blessed one for me. I had amazing projects and I am overwhelmed with the love I have received,” said Akshay.

He is now looking forward to 2021. “I will be spending this birthday with family and close friends and looking forward to the celebration,” he said.

He was seen in web series such as “Flesh”, “High” and “Illegal” in 2020.

His film “Chote Nawab” had also premiered at Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati 2020. The festival was held virtually. He was thrilled about audience getting to watch his film from the comfort of their homes.

Looking forward, the actor has projects such as “Madam Chief Minister”, “KTina” and “Inside Edge” Season 3 in his kitty.

