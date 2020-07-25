Akull’s new track ‘Bahana’ gets 4.1mn views in a day

Mumbai: Popular music artiste Akull has just launched his new song, and the number has garnered 4.1 million views within a day.

Titled “Bahana”, Akull’s new song follows up the story of his popular previous track, “I love you”. Akull has sung and composed “Bahana”, and also directed the music video as Diffuni (Akull and Ankit Jayn).

Like his previous song, “Bahana”, too, is garnering praise on YouTube. While some fans called it “awesome”, others simply said they “loved it”.

“Bahana” denotes a feeling to all the couples who are away from their lovers and showcases the yearning to meet one another amidst lockdown. The video takes the viewers through a visual and emotional journey of a couple in happier times, with Akull reminiscing old memories and waiting to be by his lover, Livia, who had also featured in “I love you”.

His restlessness and craving to see his lover during the lockdown urges him to write and dedicate the song to her. As the song ends, the video hints at a third part to the series to be released soon.

“‘Bahana’ is yet another special song to me, after the kind of response I received for ‘I love you’ last year, I was certain on creating a part two of the story with Livia since everyone appreciated our chemistry,” said Akull.

“We are all currently living in a very interesting time and I thought this would be a perfect time to work on ‘Bahana’ part two of the story and to give fans a refreshing take on what a lot of lovers must be experiencing. Together with Mellow D I was able to work on quickly completing the song to best highlight people’s emotions and with Ankit Jayn as Diffuni, we shot and directed the video completely under lockdown. It was surely challenging but loved the process,” he added.

